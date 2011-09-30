Sept 30 The Sino-Forest TRE.TO scandal and some disclosure irregularities have damaged the reputations of several Sino-Canadian companies and have led investors to sell off Chinese stocks listed in Canada.

In July, a growing list of accounting and corporate governance issues prompted the Ontario Securities Commission, Canada's main securities regulator, to initiate a review of companies from emerging markets that have listings in Canada.

These are some key facts on Sino-Canadian companies affected by the scandal, and other irregularities or restatements.

AREHADA MINING LTD AHDh.V

The company was slapped with a cease-trade order in April because it had not filed annual financial statements. It explained in a release it had sold its principal business, but did not yet have access to the proceeds of that sale as Chinese tax authorities had not decided what tax rate to apply.

Late in May, Arehada was permanently delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange for failing to meet listing requirements. It re-listed on the NEX, a sub-market of the small-cap TSX Venture Exchange, but it remains suspended due to the delinquent filings.

ASIA NOW RESOURCES CORP NOW.V

The exploration company said in June a resource estimate for its Beiya gold project in China's Yunnan province, published by the Chinese government in a local-language newspaper, was not to be relied on.

Asia Now clarified that the estimate had been published without its consent and that the estimate was not in compliance with Canadian regulatory norms.

CATHAY FOREST PRODUCTS CO CFZ.V

Forestry company Cathay Forest has not traded since the beginning of February due to delinquent filings, substantial revisions to past filings, and a failure to seek stock exchange approval for a non-arm's length transaction.

A class action lawsuit has been filed against the company and some of its officers and directors.

CHINA COAL CORP CKO.V

In June, the company retracted statements made to the Canadian publication Northern Miner about the potential of the Mei Feng coal mine in China, which it intends to acquire. The company said that the implication in the statements that the site was richer than technical reports had implied did not meet standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

CHINA EDUCATION RESOURCES INC (CHN.V)

The teacher training company was on the British Columbia Securities Commission's delinquent filers list in parts of August and September for non-compliant quarterly financial statements.

HUAXING MACHINERY CORP HUA.V

In late September the company, which manufactures construction equipment in China, restated its first quarter financials after a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

With the restatement, net income in the second quarter of 2010 fell approximately 20 percent.

IEMR RESOURCES INC (IRI.V)

For about two weeks in March, the exploration company was subject to an insider cease trade order due to late annual financial statements.

IND DAIRYTECH LTD

In June the Venture-listed dairy company and cattle breeder restated financial results from 2008, 2009 and 2010. In August the company went private, delisting from the exchange.

MAPLE LEAF REFORESTATION INC MPE.V

A British Columbia Securities Commission panel found in July that in 2007 Michael Kyaw Myint Hua Hu, then director and chairman of the forestry company, had engaged in illegal insider trading.

MIGAO CORP MGO.TO

The fertilizer company has been targeted by short-sellers in the wake of the Sino-Forest affair, especially since it announced a large upfront payment made to secure potash supplies from an unknown Russian company.

In September Migao said its Russian partner would fully refund the prepayment, but investors are still waiting for more information about the supplier. [ID:nN1E78705F]

NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP (NUX.V)

Headed by Silvercorp Chief Executive Rui Feng, the exploration company was on the British Columbia Securities Commission's delinquent filers list from early June to mid-July because of incomplete third-quarter filings.

In late July, the company withdrew a technical report following comments from the commission.

According to the commission, the company has also been delinquent on its annual oil and gas disclosure since July.

SILVERCORP METALS INC (SVM.TO)

Anonymous short sellers have accused the silver producer of inflating earnings and the size of its mineral resources, among other things.

The company denies all the allegations, describing them as part of a "short and distort" scheme. In late September, it filed a lawsuit against websites publicizing the allegations. [ID:nS1E78M0E4]

XIANBURG DATA SYSTEMS XDS.V

Trading in the IT company has been suspended since April due to delayed financial statements. The company's auditor resigned in June in response to restrictions it felt had been put on the scope of its audit.

After appointing a new auditor, the company filed annual financial statements for 2010 in late September.

ZONGSHEN PEM POWER SYSTEM ZPP.TO

In April the motorcycle company refiled its fourth-quarter management discussion and analysis to correct its earnings to 1 Canadian cent a share from 3 Canadian cents.

ZUNGUI HAIXI CORP ZUN.V

The Ontario Securities Commission suspended trading in the sportswear maker in August, after the company said Ernst & Young had halted its audit work pending an investigation into inconsistencies in the company's bank documents. Ernst & Young has since resigned.

In September, Zungui said its independent directors and chief financial officer had also resigned, because Chief Executive Officer Yanda Cai was refusing to co-operate with or fund the internal investigation. [ID:nS1E78R0YH] (Compiled by Allison Martell; editing by Rob Wilson)