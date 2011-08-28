NEW YORK Aug 28 Sino-Forest Corp TRE.TO said
on Sunday that Allen Chan had resigned as chairman and chief
executive officer and that he had been appointed founding
chairman emeritus.
Sino also said in a statement that it had placed three
other employees on administrative leave.
The company said its action was based on findings during an
independent committee's review of fraud allegations. The
company did not elaborate. Sino also said that Chan's
resignation was pending completion of the committee's review.
On Friday, the Ontario Securities Commission in Canada said
the company appeared to have defrauded investors by
exaggerating its assets and ordered trading in the stock to
cease. [ID:nN1E77P0GL]
Judson Martin, the timber company's vice chairman and
executive director, has assumed the role of CEO while Lead
Director William Ardell has assumed the chairman position, the
company said.
Ardell also chairs the independent committee formed after
Hong Kong-based research firm Muddy Waters accused the company
of "aggressively committing fraud" in early June. Shares have
plunged almost 75 percent since then.