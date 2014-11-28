By James Pomfret
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 28 The long-awaited trial of a
prominent Chinese writer and activist resumed in southern China
on Friday, more than two months after his lawyers boycotted an
earlier hearing with Beijing showing little sign of easing its
clampdown against rights campaigners.
Guo Feixiong, 48, was arrested for taking part in a rare
public protest against media censorship outside the offices of
the Southern Weekly newspaper in January last year in the
southern city of Guangzhou.
Guo will be tried on a charge of "gathering crowds to
disturb public order", along with another activist Sun Desheng.
The trial comes amid a clampdown on mainland Chinese rights
activists, including those who have backed Hong Kong's two-month
pro-democracy civil disobedience push for full democracy that
has posed one of the biggest political challenges for Beijing
since the 1989 Tiananmen Square demonstrations and crackdown.
Zhang Lei, one of Guo's lawyers, confirmed on social media
that the trial had began, but said the court had barred them
from bringing computers into court, and that authorities had
stifled or forcibly dismissed any arguments or objections Guo or
his lawyers raised in an "intense" morning session.
Zhang couldn't be reached on his mobile phone for comment.
Security was tight outside the Guangzhou People's Court with
scores of police blocking roads. Foreign media and diplomats
were barred from observing the trial, while local activists and
supporters were taken away by police, according to witnesses.
The bespectacled Guo, whose real name is Yang Maodong, was
widely respected for his longstanding work to bolster rights in
China, for which he was previously jailed for several years.
Other Guangzhou activists have also been targeted, including
Tang Jingling, who faces a subversion charge for his rights
work.
Since Hong Kong's "umbrella movement" for full democracy
kicked off in late September, Chinese authorities have detained
at least 76 activists nationwide for publicly backing the
movement, according to Amnesty International, with President Xi
Jinping showing little sign of easing his iron grip over
critical voices and the media.
Over the past month, rights lawyer Pu Zhiqiang and
journalist Gao Yu have had criminal proceedings laid against
them, while Ilham Tohti, China's most prominent advocate for the
rights of Muslim Uighurs, lost his appeal against a life
sentence for separatism last week.
"Beijing's assault on civil society seems to know no bounds
as peaceful activists are increasingly subject to criminal
prosecutions," wrote Sophie Richardson, the China Director of
Human Rights Watch, who added such individuals were "allies in
strengthening the rule of law, not enemies of the state".
(Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Nick Macfie)