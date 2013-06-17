(Corrects to say Chen blind from childhood, not birth, in
paragraph 3.)
By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK, June 13 Chinese dissident Chen
Guangcheng, who left his home country last year and became a
visiting scholar at New York University, will leave the school
this summer, but will likely remain in the United States,
university officials said on Thursday.
Chen made international headlines last year when he escaped
house arrest in China's Shandong province, after campaigning for
farmers and disabled citizens and exposing forced abortions in
China. Chen spent 20 hours on the run before finding refuge at
the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, prompting urgent negotiations
between the two countries and, finally, China's agreement to let
him travel to the United States.
Chen, who has been blind from childhood and taught himself
law, may head to Fordham University Law School, also in New York
City, according to a Fordham spokesman who said negotiations
were still underway.
Chen could not immediately be reached for comment, but
Danica Mills, an interpreter for Chen, said he may release a
statement later.
Since moving with his wife and children to New York, working
at NYU's U.S.-Asia Law Institute and working to learn English,
Chen has continued to criticize China's human rights record,
both through NYU forums and elsewhere.
On Thursday, the New York Post, citing an anonymous
professor, reported that NYU had asked Chen to leave the school
earlier than agreed at the behest of the Chinese authorities for
fear that displeasing them would disrupt the construction of an
NYU campus in Shanghai.
NYU confirmed that Chen would leave the school, but a
spokesman called the Post's report "fanciful and false."
"If it were true, why would NYU have taken Mr. Chen in at
the height of the public fervor, and why would the Chinese
authorities have given us permissions to move forward with our
Shanghai campus AFTER his arrival here?" spokesman John Beckman
said in an email. "The plain fact is that these are unrelated
matters. In countless hours of conversations involving the
establishment of our Shanghai campus, this matter has never come
up."
Jerome Cohen, an NYU law professor and friend of Chen who
helped broker his departure from China, stated in May 2012,
before Chen left Beijing, that he would be at NYU for a year at
most.
Cohen had said, in an interview with PBS, "The idea would
be, they could come for up to a year. And, at that point, he
will be more comfortable with himself. He will be more adjusted
to freedom. And he will have to decide, 'What next?'"
Cohen, who is traveling in China, said in a statement that:
"No political refugee, even Albert Einstein, has received better
treatment by an American academic institution than that received
by Chen from NYU, and I am grateful to the university
administration for its extraordinary generosity, which could not
reasonably be expected to go on indefinitely."
In an interview with Reuters last month, Chen criticized
China in the wake of reports that his relatives there had been
harassed and mistreated by local authorities, and urged the
United States to intervene, saying China had promised that his
family would not be targeted.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and David Gregorio)