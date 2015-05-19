BEIJING May 19 China's cabinet published on Tuesday a comprehensive plan to promote China's advanced industry by 2025 and move the economy away from low-value manufacturing.

In the planning document dated May 8, China's cabinet said it would seek to boost automation in Chinese manufacturing, innovation and environmental sustainability as well as upgrade railway equipment, engineering machinery and internet-connected factories. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)