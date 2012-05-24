BEIJING May 24 China's first passenger jetliner,
the 90-seat ARJ21, is unlikely to get regulatory approval before
2013, an executive of its producer said on Thursday, putting the
programme about five years behind its makers' original schedule
to win certification.
The delay could also disrupt the completion of a more
ambitious effort to develop a 168-seat C919 jetliner aimed at
breaking the global dominance of similar-sized aircraft by
Boeing Corp. and European Aeronautic Defense & Space
Co.'s Airbus.
Tian Min, chief financial officer of the state-controlled
Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd, or Comac, which is
developing both aircraft, said a final certification of the
ARJ21 by Chinese regulators has been pushed back to 2013 from an
original schedule for completion by 2008.
Tian, speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Beijing,
declined to go into details when asked the reason for the delay,
simply saying: "It is a process."
The ARJ21 is a so-called regional jet, a smaller commercial
plane with a range of about 2,000 miles aimed at midsize
markets.
Industry insiders - including executives of technology
suppliers to Comac - said any delay in the ARJ21 would likely
disrupt the C919 programme as well.
But Tian said the bigger aircraft was on track for a 2014
maiden flight and should get airworthiness approval from the
Civil Aviation Administration of China, or CAAC, as scheduled by
2016.
Tian's comments follow an announcement by Comac in February
of a new round of airworthiness tests for the ARJ21, which Comac
designed to compete with Canada's Bombardier Inc and
Embraer SA of Brazil.
Comac said on Feb. 29 that the first CAAC certification
flight test took place that day. It said a version of the jet,
the ARJ21-700, "piloted jointly by a COMAC pilot and a CAAC
pilot, successfully landed after nearly two-hour flight".
The successful test flight "indicates that the CAAC
certification flight tests for the first indigenously developed
jet have formally kicked off, and the ARJ21-700 aircraft
certification process also entered into a new phase", it said.
The ARJ21 is key to China's bid to develop an aerospace
industry that can compete globally.
By starting with a smaller jet, China will stay out of the
competitive sights of Boeing and Airbus for now, but will enter
a market crowded with established players as well as recent
entrants from Russia and Japan.
According to Chinese media reports, Comac got at least 240
orders for the ARJ21.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)