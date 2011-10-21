* China business counsellor says to keep boosting trade,
By Zhou Xin
KABUL, Oct 21 China won't discourage its
investors from putting money into Afghanistan's war-torn
economy, even as Western troops prepare to head home and
violence worsens, the Chinese economic and commercial counsellor
in Kabul told Reuters.
Diplomat Wu Gangcheng, who has spent almost two years
working in Afghanistan, said businesses from the world's No.2
economy -- which is hungry for Afghanistan's mineral deposits --
will not be deterred by the current grim security situation.
"One thing is absolutely certain in Afghanistan, and that's
development," Wu said, the same week state oil giant China
National Petroleum Corp finalised terms for the country's first
crude oil production deal in decades.
"People have to eat, the government has to function, and
trade has to happen, and all these require development," he
said, in a vote of confidence in Afghanistan's longer-term
prospects for building a stable state.
The Afghan economy has been ravaged by more than three
decades of war, and many investors are looking elsewhere as the
insurgency spreads to once peaceful areas and claims record
number of civilian lives nationwide.
But although foreign combat troops are set to leave by the
end of 2014, the West has promised to continue military and
financial support, and Wu said China did not expect the
insurgency to over-run the country.
"Despite all the current difficulties, we have full
confidence in the Afghanistan government and its people, as well
as the future of the country."
Chinese firms already operate profitably in challenging
places from Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo to closer-by
Myanmar, and Wu played down the risks in Afghanistan.
As in most war economies, there are potentially huge amounts
of money to be made. Chinese entrepreneurs are already hoping to
cash in with businesses ranging from restaurants to factories in
Kabul and other parts of the country.
"A gold mine in one person's eyes may be a pile of dirt for
another," Wu said in Kabul's well-fortified diplomatic quarter.
"You have to take risks in running a business anywhere. Even
if you are running a business selling French fries, you take the
risk of being burned by the hot oil."
HUNGER FOR AFGHAN MINERALS
Afghanistan is hoping that Chinese firms will help make the
aid-reliant government independently solvent for the first time
in modern history, with the exploitation of the Aynak copper
mine by a consortium led by the Metallurgical Corp of China
(MCC).
For resource-hungry China, neighbouring Afghanistan is a
treasure-trove of unexploited minerals, from the Aynak copper to
iron and lithium. There is also some energy, including the
oilfield CNPC will manage in northern Sar-e Pul province.
Overall the untapped mineral resources are estimated to be
worth up to $3 trillion, although analysts argue that it could
take years, if not decades, for the mines to be properly
developed, because of security and infrastructure problems.
"Afghanistan is rich in resources and eager to grow its
economy, so its arms are open to foreign investors. So if
Chinese companies see opportunities there and conditions are
right, then they can make their own decisions," Wu added.
Wu praised the $4.4 billion Aynak copper mine, the largest
foreign investment project in Afghanistan, saying it will
increase government revenues and create jobs for Afghans.
"What I heard is that both the Afghanistan government and
people are looking forward to the official start of mining, as
quickly as possible," Wu said.
MCC won the contract to develop the Aynak mine in 2008 and
it was originally scheduled to begin production in 2013, but the
discovery of a huge and significant archeological site where the
mouth of the open-cast mine should be has delayed that.
Wu said the project had run into some "technical problems"
on the ground, but added that it was nothing that would have a
significant impact on the mine longer term.
"There are always gaps between plans and reality, that's the
case in every big project," he said.
