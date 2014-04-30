By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, April 30 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is
to visit four African countries, including oil-rich Angola and
Nigeria, but will not be going simply for energy deals as China
increasingly aims to boost African living standards, officials
said on Wednesday.
Trips by Chinese leaders to Africa are often marked by big
natural resource deals, triggering criticism from some that
China is only interested in the continent's mineral and energy
wealth.
Africans broadly see China as a healthy counterbalance to
Western influence but, as ties mature, there are growing calls
from policymakers and economists for more balanced trade
relations.
China is also keen not to be perceived as an imperial
master.
Li's May 4-11 trip will also take in Ethiopia and Kenya and
Assistant Minister of Commerce Zhang Xiangchen told reporters
there would be more than just oil agreements.
"During Premier Li Keqiang's visit to the four African
countries, all the relevant countries will sign some cooperation
agreements between financial organisations and between
companies, which are quite large in scope, not just on oil and
natural resources," Zhang said.
"There are also many on agriculture, manufacturing, people's
livelihood and basic infrastructure," he added, declining to
provide details or financial figures.
Angola is China's second-largest source of crude oil after
Saudi Arabia.
Li's delegation will sign agreements in the four countries
which "will provide a solid foundation for future China-Africa
trade and economic development", Zhang said. He declined to say
which company executives would accompany Li.
"FRIENDLY, COOPERATIVE"
It will be Li's first visit to Africa since he became
premier last year, and follows on from a trip to the continent
by President Xi Jinping in March 2013, when he renewed an offer
of $20 billion in loans to Africa between 2013 and 2015.
Neither Zhang, nor Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Ming who was
at the same news conference, would say if any new loans were in
the offing.
"Aid to Africa is just one part of China and Africa's
friendly cooperative relationship. It includes politics, trade
and the economy, culture, society, peace and security," Zhang
Ming said, areas Li would discuss on his trip.
China has a relationship with Africa which pre-dates its
current resource-hungry economic boom. In previous decades,
China's Communist leaders supported national liberation
movements and newly independent states across the continent.
Li's visit comes virtually on the 50th anniversary of
then-Premier Zhou Enlai's landmark trip to 10 African nations
from December 1963 to January 1964.
Yet gratitude for China's aid is increasingly tinged with
resentment about the way Chinese companies operate in Africa.
Industrial complexes staffed exclusively by Chinese workers have
occasionally provoked riots by Africans looking for work.
Zhang Xiangchen said China's aid for Africa was given in a
"brotherly" way between friends and the way China tried to help
would be changing.
"Our aid in the future will go even more to agriculture,
health and sanitation, environmental protection, education and
culture, our development cooperation will incline towards
people's livelihoods, to help African countries improve
livelihoods," he said.
"Li Keqiang's visit will focus on these areas."
