BEIJING Jan 12 China will not follow the path
of "Western colonists" in Africa, its foreign minister said
during a five-nation tour of the continent, parrying criticism
that his country's hunger for resources has led to one-sided
policies and damaging projects.
China is Africa's biggest trade partner, and has sought to
tap the region's rich resources to fuel its own economic growth
over the past two decades.
But Beijing's involvement has been called "neo-colonial" by
some African leaders, who fear projects bring little benefit to
local people, with materials and even labour being imported from
China.
"We absolutely will not take the old path of Western
colonists, and we absolutely will not sacrifice Africa's
ecological environment and long-term interests," Foreign
Minister Wang Yi told Chinese Central Television while in Kenya.
His comments were published on the ministry's website late
on Sunday.
Beijing has previously said its cooperation with African
nations covers farm, health and infrastructure-related projects.
In July, China said more than half its foreign aid, of more
than $14 billion between 2010 and 2012, went to Africa.
China says there are no strings attached to its aid, but
some of its projects have drawn attention for their support of
governments with poor human rights records and lack of
transparency, such as Zimbabwe, Sudan and Angola.
Wang's trip includes stops in Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea,
Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Speaking to reporters in Sudan on Sunday, Wang defended
China's mediation efforts in South Sudan, rejecting the idea
they were intended to safeguard its own oil interests.
China is the biggest investor in the oil industry in South
Sudan, which split from Sudan in 2011. It has played an
unusually large diplomatic role in the country and committed
about 700 U.N. peacekeepers amid a civil war that has killed
more than 10,000 people.
"China's mediation of South Sudan issues is completely the
responsibility and duty of a responsible power, and not because
of China's own interests," Wang said in comments posted to the
Foreign Ministry's website on Monday.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)