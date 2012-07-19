* Loan figure double that of last China-Africa summit
* Chinese president promises to be "good brother" to Africa
* Critics say China only interested in Africa's resources
(Updates with Chinese president quotes, African reaction)
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, July 19 Chinese President Hu Jintao on
Thursday offered $20 billion in loans to African countries over
the next three years, boosting a relationship that has been
criticised by the West and given Beijing growing access to the
resource-rich continent.
The loans offered were double the amount China pledged for
the previous three-year period in 2009 and is the latest in a
string of aid and credit provided to Africa's many
poverty-stricken nations.
The pledge is likely to boost China's good relations with
Africa, a supplier of oil and raw materials like copper and
uranium to the world's most populous country and second-largest
economy.
But the loans could add to discomfort in the West, which
criticises China for overlooking human rights abuses in its
business dealings with Africa, especially in Beijing's desire to
feed its booming resource-hungry economy.
Hu brushed off such concerns in his speech at the Great Hall
of the People, attended by leaders including South African
President Jacob Zuma and Equatorial Guinea's Teodoro Obiang
Nguema, a man widely condemned by rights groups as one of the
world's most corrupt leaders.
"China wholeheartedly and sincerely supports African
countries to choose their own development path, and will
wholeheartedly and sincerely support them to raise their
development ability," Hu said.
China will "continue to steadfastly stand together with the
African people, and will forever be a good friend, a good
partner and a good brother", he added at the summit held every
three years since 2000.
Hu also pledged to "continue to expand aid to Africa, so
that the benefits of development can be realised by the African
people". He did not provide an amount.
Hu said the new loans would support infrastructure,
agriculture, manufacturing and development of small and
medium-sized businesses in Africa.
"CHEQUE BOOK" APPROACH
Critics say China supports African governments with dubious
human rights records as a means to get access to resources.
The EU has rejected what they call China's "cheque book"
approach to doing business with Africa, saying it would continue
to demand good governance and the transparent use of funds from
its trading partners.
Such criticism draws rebukes from China that the West still
views Africa as though it were a colony. Many African countries
say they appreciate China's no-strings approach to aid.
"Africa's past economic experience with Europe dictates a
need to be cautious when entering into partnerships with other
countries," Zuma told the forum.
"We are particularly pleased that in our relationship with
China we are equals and that agreements entered into are for
mutual gain," Zuma added.
"We certainly are convinced that China's intention is
different to that of Europe, which to date continues to intend
to influence African countries for their sole benefit."
China's friendship with Africa dates back to the 1950s, when
Beijing backed liberation movements in the continent fighting to
throw off Western colonial rule.
GROWING TRADE LINKS
Chinese state-owned firms in Africa also face criticism for
using imported labour to build government-financed projects like
roads and hospitals, while pumping out raw resources and
processing them in China, leaving little for local economies.
"Certainly quite a number of us are thinking we need to move
into more value addition," South African's Trade and Industry
Minister Rob Davies told Reuters.
"We need to export mineral products in a more processed form
... We need to bite this bullet very seriously."
Trade has jumped in the past decade, driven by Chinese
hunger for resources to power its economic boom and African
demand for cheap Chinese products.
China's trade with Africa reached $166.3 billion in 2011,
according to Chinese statistics. In the past decade, African
exports to China rose to $93.2 billion from $5.6 billion.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 601398.SS, for
example, the world's most valuable lender, has invested more
than $7 billion in various projects across the continent.
(Additional reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Sally Huang; Editing
by Michael Perry)