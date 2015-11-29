* China plans new loans to Africa despite slowing economy
By James Macharia
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 Some African countries may
seek to renegotiate repayment of existing debts to China as a
way of helping their economies hit by lower crude and commodity
prices, but will not turn down offers of new loans by the Asian
giant at a summit this week.
African countries will also seek more Chinese investment in
factories manufacturing goods for export in addition to roads
and railways on a continent long seen as a major commodities and
energy source for China.
Chinese state-owned firms in Africa face criticism for using
Chinese labour to build government-funded projects like roads
and hospitals, while pumping out resources and leaving little
for local economies, an image Beijing wants to change at the
Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Johannesburg on Dec. 3-4.
China President Xi Jinping visits Zimbabwe on Dec. 1-2 and
South Africa on Dec. 2-3, before co-chairing the conference in
Africa's most industrialised economy which several African heads
of state are expected to attend.
Experts are confidently expecting China to push ahead with
new loan and trade proposals for the continent despite its own
slowing economy.
"Key themes for Africa will be Africa's growing debt to
China (and) how China's domestic stimulus can re-ignite
commodity demand to help pay off the loans and industrialisation
of the continent," said Martyn Davies, Managing Director for
Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte.
"Real development is driven not by another $10 billion loan
pledge, but by African economies institutionalising intellectual
property and not just investment in mines and roads."
China is Africa's largest trading partner and the trade
volume between them amounted to $220 billion in 2014, according
to China state news agency Xinhua. Its investments in Africa
amounted to $32.4 billion at the end of 2014, according to
London-based BMI Research.
It has offered loans totalling $32 billion to African
nations in the past two years but there is concern that the
continent is not benefiting from developing skills or technology
from the Asian economic giant, despite its pledges to train
thousands of African students and increase technology transfer.
Zhang Ming, a Chinese vice foreign minister, said last week
that Beijing would continue to provide support and loans to the
continent which supplies oil and raw materials such as copper
and uranium to the world's second-largest economy.
Africans broadly see China as a healthy counterbalance to
Western influence though Western governments charge China of
turning a blind eye to conflicts and rights abuses on the
continent as they pursue trade and aid policies there.
DEEPER INTO DEBT
"He will not be coming unless they are going to announce a
big deal. But you still have to pay for it and it will lead
Zimbabwe deeper into a debt crisis," Antony Hawkins, economics
professor at University of Zimbabwe's Graduate School of
Management said, referring to Xi.
Deloitte's Davies said African countries could push for loan
moratoriums following weak metal and crude prices that have
weakened their currencies. From Nigeria in the west to Zambia in
the south, currencies have all fallen sharply to the dollar.
"China's loans are often linked to commodity arrangements.
Now that commodity prices have fallen, how will the loans be
restructured ?" he said. "These talks are likely to be bilateral
and not at the plenary sessions."
Some also see China's future investment tone changing.
Its investments on the continent range from Zambian power
plants, Egyptian trade deals, cobalt mines in Congo, rail links
in East Africa and infrastructure in Equatorial Guinea.
But China's direct investment in Africa has fallen roughly
40 percent in the first half of 2015 to $1.19 billion, China's
commerce ministry said on Nov. 17.
"China is reaching a mature phase of its investment cycle in
Africa," Francesca Beausang, head of Africa Research at BMI
Research said in a note. "Our infrastructure team's
long-standing view is that China will refocus infrastructure
investment away from Africa toward developed markets."
(Additional reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe in Harare and Adam
Rose in Beijing, writing by James Macharia; Editing by Richard
Balmforth)