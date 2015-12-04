(Repeats to link to alert)

JOHANNESBURG Dec 4 China's President Xi Jinping told African presidents on Friday at a summit that his country would provide $60 billion to fund development on the continent, outlining the Asian economic giant wanted to build a relationship of equals.

Xi, who is co-chairing the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation where several African heads of state were attending, outlined a broad ten-point development plan driven by China.

"To ensure the successful implementation of these ten cooperation plans, China decides to provide a total of $60 billion dollars of funding support," Xi said. (Reporting by Joe Brock, Stella Mapenzauswa and Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)