JOHANNESBURG Dec 4 China's President Xi Jinping
told African presidents on Friday at a summit that his country
would provide $60 billion to fund development on the continent,
outlining the Asian economic giant wanted to build a
relationship of equals.
Xi, who is co-chairing the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation
where several African heads of state were attending, outlined a
broad ten-point development plan driven by China.
"To ensure the successful implementation of these ten
cooperation plans, China decides to provide a total of $60
billion dollars of funding support," Xi said.
(Reporting by Joe Brock, Stella Mapenzauswa and Tiisetso
Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)