* Xi unveils plans to boost infrastructure, skills
* Mugabe hails China's support to Africa
* Zuma seeks Chinese help to process African resources
* China is Africa's largest trading partner
By Joe Brock and Stella Mapenzauswa
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 4 Chinese President Xi Jinping
told African leaders on Friday his country would pump $60
billion into development projects, cancel some debt and boost
agriculture under a three-year plan that will extend Beijing's
influence in the continent.
Xi said China would not interfere in African countries'
internal affairs, a stance that drew applause from leaders such
as Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe who have faced Western criticism of
their human rights record.
But China too has irked some Africans in the past for using
Chinese firms and labour to build state-funded roads and
railways in Africa while buying up commodities and leaving
little for local economies, an image Xi is keen to change during
a two-day conference in South Africa that ends on Saturday.
"To ensure the successful implementation of these 10
cooperation plans, China has decided to provide a total of $60
billion of funding support," Xi told the summit of the Forum on
China-Africa Cooperation.
Despite its own slowing economy, Xi said China would step up
investment in factories manufacturing goods for export in
Africa, in addition to building roads, ports and railways on a
continent long seen as a major commodities source for China.
South African President Jacob Zuma, co-chair along with Xi
of the summit, said African countries needed Chinese help to
process their abundant natural resources, which he said had made
the continent vulnerable to exploitation in the past.
"That way what is buried in the belly of the soil will
translate into benefit for the bellies of our citizens."
Commenting on Xi's plans, Standard Bank China analyst Jeremy
Stevens said: "I think it's significant in the sense that it
confirms China's longstanding agenda on the continent ...
despite the economic difficulties (in China)."
China is Africa's largest trading partner and the trade
volume between them amounted to $220 billion in 2014, according
to China state news agency Xinhua.
However, Chinese direct investment in Africa fell some 40
percent in the first half of 2015 to $1.19 billion, China's
commerce ministry said last month, due to declining global
prices of the commodities the continent produces.
"(The) slide in trade between China and Africa is not due to
falling demand but falling resource prices. I don't think we
need to panic about fluctuations in trade volumes," China's
special representative on African Affairs Zhong Jianhua said.
NO MEDDLING IN LOCAL POLITICS
One Western diplomat struck a sceptical note about Xi's
announcement, saying: "It is difficult to tell what the deals
involve beyond the headlines. Most of it is loans but it's not
clear if these are old or new deals."
Chinese influence is broadly seen by Africans as a healthy
counterbalance to the West, though Western governments accuse
China of turning a blind eye to conflicts and rights abuses as
they pursue trade and aid policies there.
Sticking to that Chinese tradition of non-interference in
local politics, Xi said: "China strongly believes Africa belongs
to the African people and African problems should be handled by
the African people."
Mugabe, whose government signed 10 economic accords with
China when Xi visited Harare earlier this week, including a deal
on expanding Zimbabwe's largest thermal power plant, praised
Beijing's role in Africa.
"Here is a man (Xi) representing a country once called poor.
A country which never was our coloniser ... He is doing to us
what we expected those who colonised us yesterday to do," said
Mugabe, who is also chairman of the African Union, to loud
applause by the delegates.
In his speech, Xi said China would cancel existing debts
with zero interest loans for least developed countries that
mature by the end of 2015. He did not elaborate.
African countries were expected to push for loan moratoriums
following the weakening of metal and crude prices which has hit
their currencies.
Xi announced plans to help African countries improve
agriculture through large-scale farming and fight diseases by
establishing an African Centre for Disease Control.
The Chinese leader Xi also vowed greater cooperation with
African countries in the fight against violent extremism.
An attack last month by Islamist militants in Mali killed 19
people, including three Chinese citizens.
