JOHANNESBURG Dec 4 African countries discussed
adopting the yuan currency as a foreign exchange reserve during
meetings with China at a summit in South Africa, a senior
Chinese official said on Friday.
"Some countries raised this at bilateral meetings. Leaders
of both sides attach great importance to this issue," Special
Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs
Zhong Jianhua said, without elaborating.
Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier pledged $60 billion for
development projects in Africa at the start of the two-day
summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.
