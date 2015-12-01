* Plant expansion aims to tackle electricity shortages
* Chinese bank provides loan for broadband fibre
* Mugabe looks to China to provide economic lift-off
By MacDonald Dzirutwe
HARARE, Dec 1 On the first visit to Zimbabwe by
a Chinese leader since 1996, President Xi Jinping on Tuesday
witnessed the signing of 10 economic agreements, including on
expanding the southern African nation's largest thermal power
plant.
Zimbabwe, which became a pariah in the West after President
Robert Mugabe's government was accused of rigging votes and
abusing human rights, has increasingly turned to China for
investment to help an economy desperate for new infrastructure
like roads, power and water.
China's Export and Import Bank signed an agreement to
provide more than $1 billion for the 600 megawatt expansion of
Hwange thermal power station, which will be undertaken by
Chinese firm Sinohydro Corp.
Xi plans to travel to South Africa on Wednesday, where he
will meet President Jacob Zuma and later co-chair the Forum on
China-Africa Cooperation summit in Johannesburg.
Sinohydro Corp won the $1.5 billion bid to add two
generation units at Hwange in western Zimbabwe in October last
year, in the most ambitious move yet to tackle the country's
crippling electricity shortages.
Xi and Mugabe watched their government ministers sign 10
agreements, including on the Hwange deal and the construction of
a new parliament building and a pharmaceutical warehouse.
China's Exim bank will also provide a loan to state-owned
telephone firm TelOne to install fibre for Internet broadband.
Officials did not disclose the total value of the
agreements.
Xi later told a banquet held in his honour at Zimbabwe's
state house that he held comprehensive talks with Mugabe earlier
and the two agreed to strengthen economic cooperation.
"I have full confidence in our bilateral relations," Xi said
through an interpreter.
China is Africa's largest trading partner and the trade
volume between them amounted to $220 billion in 2014, according
to Chinese state news agency Xinhua. Its investments in Africa
amounted to $32.4 billion at the end of 2014, according to
London-based BMI Research.
Africans broadly see China as a healthy counterbalance to
Western influence, though Western governments accuse China of
turning a blind eye to conflicts and rights abuses as they
pursue trade and aid policies there.
Zimbabwe's economy is struggling to emerge from a recession
that lasted from 1999 to 2008 and saw gross domestic product
shrink by 45 percent. Mugabe has said the economy is poised for
a major take-off with China's help.
(Editing by James Macharia and Mark Trevelyan)