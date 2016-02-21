BEIJING Feb 21 The chairman of Agricultural Bank of China has resigned, the lender said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Sunday, a day after it was announced he has been appointed the head of the country's securities regulator.

Liu submitted his resignation on Sunday, according to the regulatory filing.

Official news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday that the former head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), Xiao Gang, had been removed following a turbulent period in the country's stock markets.

