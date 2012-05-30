HONG KONG May 30 A vice president at
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , China's
No. 3 bank by market value, is under investigation by the
Communist Party's discipline authorities, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Yang Kun has not been in his office in over a week, the
source told Reuters, and has been taken away by the party's
discipline body, which typically probes allegations of
corruption and other crimes before handing suspects over to
judicial authorities.
The state-owned bank, which has a stock market value of $137
billion and reported January-March net profit of 43.45 billion
yuan ($6.8 billion), said it was checking the reports.
The website of Chinese magazine Caixin, a respected
financial publication, reported separately on Wednesday that
Yang had been taken away to assist in an investigation and
banned from leaving the country.
The article, citing sources with knowledge of the matter,
added that recently a close relative of his had also been taken
in for questioning.
Caixin said Yang was suspected of involvement in a gambling
case involving a Beijing real estate company.
Nobody answered the telephone at the spokesman's office for
the party's discipline body, the Central Commission for
Discipline Inspection.
Yang joined the bank in 1981, a biography on the bank's
website shows. H is 2011 remuneration was 915,600 yuan, a bank
submission showed in March.
The biography says he was responsible for several of the
bank's operations, including corporate and consumer banking, the
international department and real estate lending.
Agbank's Hong Kong-listed stock closed down 4 percent on
Wednesday, while the main index fell 1.9 percent.
Historically, Agbank was a policy bank supporting China's
farmers under Chairman Mao. It was the weakest of the big four
banks and so was the last to go public.
It held an initial public offering in 2010, selling a
record-breaking amount of shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai,
raising more than $20 billion.
($1=6.36 yuan)
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom: Writing by Ben Blanchard:
Editing by Don Durfee and Neil Fullick)