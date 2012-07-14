SHANGHAI, July 14 Agricultural Bank of China , China's third largest bank by market value, said its vice president Yang Kun has resigned with effect from Friday.

Yang, who was recently investigated by the Communist Party's disciplinary authorities, has also given up his posts as executive director and member of the board, the bank said in a statement late on Friday.

"The board of directors ... announces that Mr. Yang Kun is unable to perform his duties due to personal circumstances and has tendered his resignation," said a statement on the bank's website.

The disciplinary body typically probes allegations of corruption and other crimes before handing suspects over to judicial authorities.

Historically, Agbank was a policy bank supporting China's farmers under Chairman Mao Zedong.

It held an initial public offering in 2010, selling a record-breaking amount of shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai, raising more than $20 billion. ($1=6.36 yuan) ($1 = 6.3789 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho and Ruby Lian; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)