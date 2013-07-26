UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects name of company in headline to Agri-Industries from Agri-business)
July 26 China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd , a unit of Chinese state-owned giant COFCO group, said on Friday that it expects its first-half net profit to rise 30 percent from a year earlier due to gains in the yuan and positive impact from its hedging model.
For a copy of the statement, please click here
(Reporting By Yimou Lee in HONG KONG; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources