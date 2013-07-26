(Corrects name of company in headline to Agri-Industries from Agri-business)

July 26 China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd , a unit of Chinese state-owned giant COFCO group, said on Friday that it expects its first-half net profit to rise 30 percent from a year earlier due to gains in the yuan and positive impact from its hedging model.

