By Dominique Patton
BEIJING, Oct 2 The world's largest makers of
tractors and combines are finding a rare opportunity for growth
in China despite a sharp slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy,
with big farm machines in demand as the rural labour force
shrinks and plot sizes grow.
For manufacturers like U.S.-based AGCO and Deere &
Co and Italy's CNH Industrial, Chinese demand
for big machines could help to offset weakness in North America
and Europe, where farm incomes are declining with global
commodity prices.
The trend also contrasts with stalling sales in construction
equipment and passenger cars, which have been hit by the slowing
Chinese economy.
Driving this binge on bigger, more powerful equipment to
till larger farms is a combination of labour migration to the
cities, land reforms and government subsidies that is spurring
consolidation of the country's vast small landholdings.
"People are just getting ready," said Alexious Lee, head of
China industrial research at investment bank CLSA, pointing to
the widespread move towards larger farms.
"Whether from the dealers or the financing side, everyone is
skewing towards this angle."
The average farm in China was smaller than a football field
in 2012, but still nearly 900,000 "family farms" had an average
size of 13.3 hectares (33 acres), according to data from China's
agriculture ministry.
While these family plots were still less than a tenth of the
average U.S. farm, further expansions in size are expected as
Beijing urges more efficient agriculture and takes steps towards
reforming land rights.
Several thousand state and co-op farms of about 3,500
hectares each also need bigger tractors and combines to
cultivate and harvest their agribusiness-size plots.
Total sales of 100-129 horsepower (hp) tractors in China
increased 38 percent in the first half of 2015 compared with the
same period last year, according to AGCO, owner of the Massey
Ferguson brand.
And even though overall farm equipment sales for AGCO and
others in China were flat through the first half of the year,
long-term prospects look brighter.
Asia-Pacific accounted for only 5 percent of AGCO's $9.7
billion in revenues last year, but the company - which recently
opened its fifth factory in China - is targeting $1 billion in
sales from the overall region before 2020 and expects its China
business to quadruple by then.
CO-OPS AND SUBSIDIES
The slowdown in agricultural sales in the United States and
other markets is probably too big for China to counter alone,
although CNH International expects "significant acceleration" in
the country overall, said Luca Mainardi, head of agriculture
construction operations in China for CNH International.
"The main growth is from cooperatives, which have been
growing rapidly in number the last five years thanks to Chinese
government support," Mainardi said.
CNH sells tractors of 140-230 hp in China, the high end of
the market, and just started producing combines there. Mainardi
reckons there could be about 5,000 co-op farms in China, with
their number growing by 15-20 percent each year.
Subsidies - which can cover up to 30-40 percent of the cost
of a tractor or give incentives for deep ploughing - have also
encouraged rapid gains in mechanisation in a sector still
dominated by the lower-horsepower tractors and other machinery
used on smaller farms.
"There are a lot of subsidies, and with a bigger land area
you get more efficiency and more income," said Zhao Shuanzhen,
director of the Gaocheng Zengshou Agricultural Machinery Service
Cooperative in Hebei province.
Zhao's cooperative originally only leased equipment and
services to farms across China, but since 2011 has also been
farming on its own account, and now rents 40 hectares from more
than 100 households.
The co-op has more than 200 wheat harvesters - including
more than 30 it bought this year - 180 tractors and 24 corn
harvesters, almost all of them domestic brands.
"If our land area was bigger, we might consider buying some
good (foreign) equipment," said Zhao.
Foreign players now account for an estimated 80 percent of
the high-horsepower market, although they can expect to face
greater competition from local counterparts in the future.
Under the national "Made in China 2025" plan, Beijing wants
domestic companies to take 30 percent of the 200-plus horsepower
market by 2020, and 60 percent by 2025.
