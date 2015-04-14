By Dominique Patton
| BEIJING, April 14
BEIJING, April 14 Farm pollution in China is
worsening, despite moves to reduce excessive use of fertilisers
and pesticides, said the agricultural ministry, urging farmers
to switch to organic alternatives to tackle severe soil and
water pollution.
But experts say achieving the ministry's goal will be
difficult without sacrificing food output, a top priority in the
world's most populous country.
China consumes around a third of global fertilisers, with
rapid growth in use in recent years driven largely by higher
fruit and vegetable production. China is the world's biggest
grower of apples, strawberries, watermelons and a range of
vegetables.
Excessive use of chemical fertilises and pesticides has led
to polluted water sources, contamination of soil with heavy
metals and high pesticide residues on food, threatening both
public health and agricultural productivity.
"Agricultural non-point source pollution is worsening,
exacerbating the risk of soil and water pollution," said the
agriculture ministry in a statement.
Growers apply 550 kgs of fertiliser to a hectare of fruit
trees and 365 kgs of fertiliser to a hectare of vegetables, vice
agriculture minister Zhang Taolin told reporters on Tuesday.
World Bank data showed China used 647.6 kgs of fertilizer
per hectare of arable land in 2012, compared with 131 kgs in the
United States and 124.3 kgs in Spain.
Pesticide consumption should be cut to 300,000 tonnes, down
from the current 320,000 tonnes, said Zhang.
China's use of chemical fertilizer grew by an average 5.2
percent a year over the past three decades, reaching 59 million
tonnes in 2013, Xinhua said last month.
"There is large space to reduce this growth," Zhang said,
reiterating a target announced late last year to halt growth in
fertiliser use nationwide by 2020.
"I believe it is absolutely possible to guarantee our food
security strategy," added Zhang, while proposing farmers use
more organic fertilisers.
Qiu Huanguang, professor at Renmin University, expressed
doubt over the plan however.
"China's soil fertility is declining so it needs fertilisers
to maintain it," he said, adding that switching to organic
fertilisers such as animal manure was much more labour-intensive
for farmers already facing rising labour costs.
"The agriculture ministry's main goal is to stabilise
production, or increase it. Environmental protection is not
their number one function," added Qiu.
Beijing also wants to promote the use of waste management
systems at livestock farms and try to reduce pollution from
plastic film, promoting biodegradable products as an
alternative, said Zhang.
Farmers use 2.5 million tonnes of sheeting a year to prevent
moisture evaporation and for weed control but the plastic is
often left in the soil damaging soil, water and animal health.
China is also targetting more efficient irrigation and
recycling of straw left after harvesting for use as mulch,
animal feed and biomass.
