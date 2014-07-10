BEIJING, July 10 More than half of China's
foreign aid of over $14 billion between 2010 and 2012 was
directed to Africa, the government said on Thursday,
underscoring Beijing's interest in the resource-rich continent
to fuel its economy.
Some Chinese projects have attracted attention for China's
support of governments with poor human rights records and lack
of transparency, such as Zimbabwe, Sudan and Angola.
It provided no breakdown of aid recipients or any yearly
figures. In 2011, China put its total foreign aid over the past
six decades at 256.29 billion yuan ($41.32 billion).
While the number pales in comparison with the United States'
foreign aid, which is about $46 billion for fiscal 2015, China
says its aid has no political strings attached, unlike many
Western countries.
"China adheres to the principles of not imposing any
political conditions, not interfering in the internal affairs of
recipient countries and fully respecting the right to
independently choose their own paths and models of development,"
the government said in a policy paper.
Aid was given in the form of grants, interest-free loans and
concessional loans, the policy paper said, and nine countries,
including Equatorial Guinea, Mali and Zambia had been forgiven a
total of 1.24 billion yuan in mature interest-free loans.
Some in Africa say many Chinese projects benefit local
people little, with materials and even labour imported directly
from China. Dam schemes have proven divisive too.
China's close links with oil-rich African states, including
Sudan and Angola, have fuelled criticism as well that Beijing
only cultivates relations to secure access to energy and raw
materials to power its surging economy.
The Foreign Ministry said China's relationship with African
nations goes well beyond its quest for resources and encompasses
agricultural, health and infrastructure-related projects.
"China's cooperation with Africa is far from being limited
to the sphere of natural resources," ministry spokesman Hong Lei
told reporters. Foreign aid "is an important manifestation of
China's international responsibility".
The paper made no direct reference to such criticism, but
said China was dedicated to helping economies boost their
ability to export by providing infrastructure like roads and
railways and by pursuing a policy of aid for trade.
In one project, it said, Chinese experts trained 500
Liberians to weave bamboo and rattan into products they could
sell.
"This programme has not only created jobs, brought the
locals more income and lifted them out of poverty, but also
boosted the bamboo and rattan industry in the country," the
paper said.
($1 = 6.1962 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Megha Rajagopalan)