BEIJING Dec 1 China's new international development bank expects to lend $10 billion-$15 billion a year for the first five or six years, its future president said on Tuesday.

Jin Liqun, president-designate of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), also told reporters that the bank was targeting starting operations in the second quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Paul Tait)