Santander Brasil beats profit estimates as fee income soars
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA reported a better than expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, reflecting a jump in fee income and declining loan-loss provisions.
BEIJING Dec 21 The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Wednesday it had approved a $600 million loan to finance a natural gas pipeline from Azerbaijan through Turkey.
The latest approval brings the total amount lent by the China-led bank in its first year to $1.73 billion, AIIB said in a statement. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by David Clarke)
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA reported a better than expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, reflecting a jump in fee income and declining loan-loss provisions.
* Gets CMA approval to issue $250 million sukuk to boost bank's Tier 1 capital Source:(http://bit.ly/2k3DVSH) Further company coverage:
* FY net property income HK$1.41 billion versus HK$1.32 billion