BEIJING, Sept 21 Airbus aims to supply at least half of the 4,000 commercial jets that China is expected to need over the next 20 years, an Airbus China executive said on Wednesday.

The world's largest civil jet maker aimed to increase its market share in China to 50 percent by 2015, Eric Chen, senior vice-president of Airbus China, told Reuters on the sidelines of an aviation forum in Beijing.

Airbus currently has market share in China of 47 percent. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Writing by Soo Ai Peng; Editing by Jason Subler and Chris Lewis)