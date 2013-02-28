SHANGHAI Feb 28 China's cabinet may soon
approve an aircraft engine development programme that will
require investment of at least 100 billion yuan ($16 billion),
state-run Xinhua news agency quoted unidentified industry
sources as saying.
China is determined to reduce its dependency on foreign
companies like Boeing Co, EADS-owned Airbus,
General Electric Co and Rolls Royce Plc for the
country's soaring demand for planes and engines.
So far the domestic aerospace industry has failed to build a
reliable, high-performance jet engine to end its dependence on
Russian and Western makers for equipping its military and
commercial aircraft.
Xinhua on Thursday quoted an unidentified professor at the
Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics (BUAA) with
knowledge of the project as saying the investment would be used
mainly for research on technology, designs and materials related
to aircraft engine manufacturing.
The project was going through approval procedures in the
State Council and may be approved shortly, the professor was
quoted as saying.
Participants in the project include Shenyang Liming
Aero-Engine Group Corp, AVIC Xi'an Aero-Engine (Group) Ltd
and research institutes including the BUAA, Xinhua
reported.
Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the country's
dominant military and commercial aviation contractor, had
lobbied the government to back a multi-billion dollar plan to
build a high-performance jet engine.
China's military and aerospace industries have suffered from
bans on the sale of military equipment imposed by Western
governments after the Tiananmen Square crackdown and foreign
engine-makers are reluctant to transfer costly technology.
Some Chinese aviation industry specialists forecast Beijing
will eventually spend up to 300 billion yuan ($49 billion) on
jet-engine development over the next two decades.