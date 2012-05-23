BEIJING May 23 China plans to buy more than 2,500 commercial aircraft from 2011 to 2015, bringing the country's total fleet size to more than 4,500 jets, Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday, citing the country's top aviation regulator.

Li Jiaxiang at the Civil Avaiation Administration of China disclosed China's aircraft purchase plan during an aviation forum in Beijing, Xinhua said, without providing more details. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Chris Lewis)