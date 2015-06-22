HONG KONG, June 22 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC), the CEO of which quit while on leave last week, issued a statement on Monday announcing that it has delivered an Airbus A320-200 aircraft to Sichuan Airlines.

Shares in Asia's only listed aircraft leasing company had plunged by nearly a fifth to a record low on Friday after CEO Poon Ho Man's departure but closed up nearly 2 percent on Monday.

China Aircraft Leasing Group said on Friday that it had been unable to contact Poon, whose disappearance coincided with media reports linking him to a government investigation into possible corruption at one of the company's clients, China Southern Airlines. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Umesh Desai; Editing by David Goodman)