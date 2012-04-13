HONG KONG, April 13 China Eastern Airlines
expects its net profit in the first
quarter to fall by more than 50 percent from a year earlier due
to slower growth in passenger traffic and rising jet fuel
prices.
"The slowdown in the growth of the demand in the civil
aviation market of passenger traffic and the inadequate demand
in the international cargo traffic market ... affected the
growth of the air transportation business of the company," it
said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.
