HONG KONG, April 13 China Eastern Airlines expects its net profit in the first quarter to fall by more than 50 percent from a year earlier due to slower growth in passenger traffic and rising jet fuel prices.

"The slowdown in the growth of the demand in the civil aviation market of passenger traffic and the inadequate demand in the international cargo traffic market ... affected the growth of the air transportation business of the company," it said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by David Holmes)