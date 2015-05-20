(Refiles to fix language throughout)
BEIJING May 20 Foreign airlines operating in
China will be evaluated by the country's aviation regulator, and
those who fail to meet the safety standards will be prohibited
from operating in China, China's aviation regulator said on
Wednesday.
According to the new safety rules, all 156 foreign carriers
in China will be scored according to 34 criteria, including
number of accidents, their compliance with rules and regulations
and the number of safety-related complaints from customers, the
Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said.
Foreign carriers will be rated on a 12-point scale, with
points deducted for violations or accidents. Carriers risk
losing their China operation license if their scores are low,
CAAC said.
A spokeswoman at Deutsche Lufthansa AG said she
was not aware of the rules. Korean Air Lines Co Ltd
and United Airlines Inc could not be reached for
comments immediately.
CAAC could not be reached for comment, but in a statement,
it said similar rules were already in place in the European
Union and the United States.
Accidents have been on the decline in China in recent years.
Earlier this month, a Chinese self-made MA 60 small plane
skidded off a runway after landing at the airport in Fuzhou in
southeast Fujian province.
CAAC blamed the accident on pilot error and said those
responsible would face severe penalties.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing
by Anand Basu)