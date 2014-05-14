UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
TAIPEI May 14 China Airlines Ltd, Taiwan's largest carrier, said on Wednesday it will add 313 seats to flights between Taipei and Ho Chi Minh City.
The airline said the move, effective the same day, was to cater for increased demand for return flights to Taipei following recent anti-China protests in Vietnam. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders