UK's Cobham to raise more than 500 mln pounds in rights issue
March 28 Aerospace and defence company Cobham said on Tuesday it would raise about 512.4 million pounds ($642.6 million) through its rights issue to pay down debt.
March 28 Aerospace and defence company Cobham said on Tuesday it would raise about 512.4 million pounds ($642.6 million) through its rights issue to pay down debt.
KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Tuesday that he discussed the possible purchase of Dassault Aviation SA's Rafale fighter jets with French President Francois Hollande but remained undecided.