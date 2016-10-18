UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BEIJING Oct 18 China has established a new body to oversee the aviation supply sector, state media said on Tuesday, part of the government's ongoing reform of the state-owned enterprise sector.
The new firm, China Aviation Supplies, is jointly owned by five existing state-owned firms, including China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines, the official Xinhua news agency said.
"The new company aims to promote the efficient flow of aviation supplies assets" and "facilitate innovation", Xinhua said, without providing other details.
Civil aviation is booming in China on the back of economic growth and as an increasingly affluent population seeks to travel. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders