* China displays model of second stealth jet in Zhuhai
* Anti-aircraft missile, endurance UAV debut at show
* Z-10 attack helicopter in first public flight display
By Tim Hepher
ZHUHAI, China, Nov 16 China is flexing its
muscles as an arms exporter with a growing array of indigenous
weaponry, offering something for most budgets in the global arms
bazaar and revealing its wider ambitions to strategic rivals and
watchful neighbours.
As a new leadership was anointed in Beijing and the world
looked on to see what direction it might take over the next
decade, military officials from Africa to Southeast Asia were
shopping for Chinese weapons in the country's south.
Change has come fast in China, now the world's
second-largest economy, and with its rise has come a new sense
of military assertiveness with a growing budget to develop
modern warfare equipment including aircraft carriers and drones.
All the signs point to newly named Communist Party chief Xi
Jinping, who is slated to become president next March,
continuing China's aggressive military modernisation.
Now the world's fourth-largest arms exporter, China laid out
its wares this week at an air show in Zhuhai, a palm-lined port
between Macau and Hong Kong that becomes a heavily armed
industry showcase every other November.
In the 10 years to 2011, China's foreign military sales have
increased 95 percent, according to the Stockholm International
Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
Among dozens of items shown publicly for the first time this
week were Chinese attack helicopters, missiles, unmanned aerial
vehicles and air defences. As usual, the exhibit halls contained
everything from shoulder-fired weapons to cruise missiles.
"China is getting more aggressive in the export market as
its own industrial base develops," said Doug Barrie, senior
fellow for Military Aerospace at the London-based International
Institute for Strategic Studies.
"It looks at Russia and the U.S. as examples of how you can
use the export arena to help develop your own industries."
Between them, Washington and Moscow account for more than
half of the world's $410 billion in arms sales, but
opportunities abound for China as the United States looks to cut
its military spending to manage its mounting debt.
Still, U.S. spending dwarfs that of China. In its annual
report on the Chinese military, the Pentagon in May estimated
Beijing's total 2012 spending would be between $120 billion and
$180 billion. Washington will spend $614 billion on its military
this year.
Most of Beijing's trade is done with small states outside of
the European Union, which like the United States, put China
under an arms embargo after the crackdown on Tiananmen Square
protests in 1989.
Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran and Myanmar are among China's
biggest clients, with aircraft at the top of their shopping
lists, SIPRI data shows.
Beijing does not release official figures for arms sales.
Foreign estimates put the figure at about $2 billion in 2011.
STAR OF SHOW: STEALTH FIGHTER
The undisputed star of the show this week was a sleek,
quarter-sized model of China's second stealth fighter, dubbed
the J-31 by most Western analysts.
Although officially a concept plane, it bore what industry
bible Aviation Week called a "striking resemblance" to a mystery
jet that flew briefly at the end of October.
Photographs of the jet leaked, or orchestrated to look like
a leak, and emerged on the Internet days before this week's
Communist Party Congress and leadership handover, and confirmed
China's place in a select club of stealth-capable nations.
"China has stood up," said John Pike, director of
Virginia-based GlobalSecurity.org, an expert on industry
strategy.
Only the United States has successfully produced more than
one stealth jet and the challenges facing China's less
experienced developers are undoubtedly immense.
The unveiling also served as a reminder to its neighbours of
China's growing clout as tensions rise over rival claims for
territory in the East China Sea and South China Sea.
"China is doing this as part of a political equation," said
Robert Hewson, editor of IHS Jane's Air-Launched Weapons. "It
has had a rapidly staged coming out but I am surprised to see it
here so soon."
By mixing domestic and international messages, the model
also filled a void left by the absence of top Chinese government
officials distracted by the transition in Beijing.
BASIC BUT RELIABLE
The business end of the show is about present-day realities.
After relying heavily on Russian and to a lesser extent
Israeli technology in the 1990s, China is pushing exports of
home-grown equipment to expand its influence in areas like
Africa where it is busy buying land and forging new allies.
"The Chinese used to simply produce cheap knockoffs of their
basic Russian equipment. They have made very considerable
advances, but still have problems, particularly with engines,"
said Simon Wezeman, senior researcher at the Stockholm
International Peace Research Institute.
"On some technology, they are now competitive on technology
with European arms exports and very competitive on price."
China has sold defence systems and co-developed a derivative
of a Russian fighter with Pakistan and done smaller deals with
African countries. There is also interest from Latin America.
Western analysts say China has a reputation for selling
basic but reliable equipment with relatively few questions asked
about its use, a key selling point.
But the range of products on display in Zhuhai is both
increasing and gradually moving up in value, while remaining a
decade or two behind the most advanced U.S. equipment.
COPYCAT APPROACH
For the first time at Zhuhai, China showed an export version
of a long-range surface-to-air missile, the truck-mounted
FD-2000, and a Predator-style UAV called the Wing Loong.
There was also a focus on systems that build relationships
such as the L-15 trainer, which won its first export deal to an
unidentified country at the show.
Admittedly, China's other reputation for copying what it
cannot make is unlikely to disappear any time soon.
A parlour game among delegates is to tick off the
similarities between Chinese systems and foreign platforms.
"When you come and see these aircraft you relate them to
what you have seen before. The K-8 is a Hawk, the J-10 a
Eurofighter, the L-15 an Aermacchi M-346," said an officer with
an African air force delegation, asking not to be identified.
"That is why some people don't want to send their planes
here. You come back in five years and it's called a
J-something."
Organisers said a record 650 companies from 38 countries
showed up to present exhibits at the ninth Zhuhai show.
A few yards and a Chinese wall separate the military part of
the show and Western aerospace suppliers striking deals with
China's fledgling civil aerospace industry.
This week's flying displays included a surprise debut of the
Z-10 months after U.S. company United Technologies
admitted selling software that helped Beijing develop its first
modern military attack helicopter.
"China's aviation industry is turning out reasonably decent
products," said Pike in a telephone interview. "They are not
there yet and they have a long way to go. But they are open for
business."