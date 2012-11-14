* Bombardier had delayed flight target to mid-June 2013
* Sales chief says plane could fly early next year
* Says one supplier mainly responsible for delay
* C-Series first to implement 'underwear bomber rule'
By Tim Hepher and Alison Leung
ZHUHAI, China, Nov 14 Canada's Bombardier Inc
could carry out the maiden flight of its C-Series
narrow body jetliner early in 2013 despite having given itself a
new target to fly mid-year, its sales chief told Reuters.
Shares in the world's No. 3 plane maker fell sharply last
week after it announced a six-month delay in the inaugural
flight of the 110-130-seat C-Series, its first attempt to break
into a market dominated by Airbus and Boeing.
"I think we are going to fly soon after the new year: not
the 2nd (of January), but early next year," Chet Fuller, senior
vice president for Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, said.
Announcing the delay from a previous goal of end-2012, the
plane and train maker had blamed unspecified supplier delays for
disruption to its biggest plane project.
Fuller said the problem was mainly linked to a single
supplier that he declined to identify, although he hinted when
answering questions that it could involve the complex process of
preparing the jet's advanced digital systems for certification.
He dismissed industry speculation that the problem was
linked to Bombardier's suppliers in China, where the Canadian
firm extended a marketing agreement with state-owned COMAC at
this week's international air show in Zhuhai, near Hong Kong.
He broadly exonerated a production plant in Northern Ireland
that is responsible for the plane's carbon-composite wings.
"There is some schedule pressure there on the wing. A while
back there was some schedule pressure in other areas," he said.
"At this point of any programme, something is always
competing for first place (on delays). Right now, it is one
particular supplier who is solidly in the lead," he added.
Analysts say that with the latest delay, Bombardier faces an
even tougher sales job. Orders for the jet, which is priced
significantly cheaper than its rivals' planes, have slowed with
just five so far this year. In total, it has only 138 firm
orders.
COMPETITION FOR RESOURCES
Fuller said the C-Series would break new ground in digital
architecture and that this posed particular problems in getting
ready for safety certification, given the "reams" of paperwork
required to log each line of software for inspectors.
"These airplanes are now controlled by hundreds of millions
of lines of code -- and not simple lines of code. Just when you
think you couldn't possibly have a simultaneous and multiple
failure someone proves you can," Fuller said.
"The certification authorities really have no interest in
programme performance and every interest in safety. For the
flying public that is a good thing, but it does make programme
performance a challenge."
The problem of applying a decades-old airworthiness process
to the digital revolution now sweeping through plane design
contributed to a four-year delay to Europe's A400M military
airlifter, as engineers struggled to track engine software.
So far, the C-Series delays are nowhere near as serious as
for the Airbus military airlifter or Boeing's 787 Dreamliner,
which entered service three years late, but analysts say sales
of the aircraft could remain subdued until its first flight.
Bombardier expects deliveries of the 110-seat CS110 version
of the C-Series to start in mid-2014. The entry into service for
Bombardier's 130-seat CS300 is still seen at the end of 2014.
Although it is new, Bombardier's $3.4 billion plane project
faces problems shared by many aircraft manufacturers.
A global supply base is trying to cope with production
increases in most major civil programmes and some military ones
like America's F-35 fighter just when credit remains scarce.
"Everyone is competing for resources, for capability, for
intellect, for attention. So you have got to keep the pressure
on constantly and somehow make sure you get truth data out of
all your suppliers," said Fuller in an interview.
"You have got to treat them like partners because yelling at
people doesn't do any good or make people move faster."
Bombardier does however have to deal with one requirement
yet to be tackled by its competitors, according to Fuller.
On Christmas Day 2009, a bomb hidden in the underwear of
Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab caused a fire but failed to explode on
a Delta Airlines flight carrying 289 people.
That led to what Fuller described as the 'underwear bomber
rule', forcing designers of new aircraft to prove the fuselage
could withstand a limited amount of damage without crashing.
"So now you have to route things like hydraulics and
electrical and fuel systems down both sides of the airplane.
That is how a fighter is designed for battle damage," said
Fuller, a 51-year-old former U.S. Navy pilot.
"The C-Series is the first airplane to have to comply with
it, as will every other airplane in the future. So now someone
has to determine sufficient tests. It is a complex business and
keeping it ... all on schedule is very challenging."
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence)