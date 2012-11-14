* Planemaker studying ideal rate for later this decade
* Output rise held in check for now due to supplier concerns
* China late to the party as airlines flock to buy revamped
jets
By Tim Hepher and Alison Leung
ZHUHAI, China, Nov 14 Airbus has begun
studying the feasibility of increasing production later this
decade to keep up with anticipated demand, even as it keeps a
check on short-term output plans due to worries over its
suppliers, a senior company executive said.
The European planemaker is in the midst of lifting
production of its best-selling A320 single-aisle airplanes to a
record 42 a month, as the aerospace industry adjusts to demands
for fuel savings by revamping its most popular models.
Earlier this year it was forced to postpone plans to aim for
44 a month amid growing concerns over the health of its supply
chain. Airbus said last week it was also increasing buffer
stocks of components to head off any supply disruption.
Higher output is crucial to clearing a backlog of up to
seven years of production for the world's largest jetliner maker
and its U.S. rival, Boeing, following bumper sales of new
fuel-efficient models such as the A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX.
"The first available delivery slots in reasonable quantities
are in 2019, but none of this is set in stone," Laurence Barron,
president of Airbus China, told Reuters.
"We have talked a lot about increasing production rates to
42 (a month). I don't think we will go further than that for the
short term because the supply chain is under pressure, but in
the longer term we are thinking about what, at the end of the
decade, is an appropriate production rate."
Although the date may seem far off, the prospect of eventual
increases in supply can have a bearing much sooner on sales
battles between Airbus, Boeing and new entrants like Canada and
China because jets are usually sold several years ahead.
Any decision to change output would need to be taken 18
months before deliveries because of industrial lead times.
The rush of demand for upgraded versions of the backbone of
many airline fleets has stretched industry order backlogs to
unprecedented levels, providing a stable production outlook but
raising fears that customers may grow impatient or pick rivals.
"We are studying the ideal rate and then the supply chain:
whether it can keep going to the same quality and standards,"
Barron said in an interview at the China Airshow on Tuesday.
"I don't have an answer to that but if, by the end of the
decade, we can envisage higher production rates then that will
alleviate the fact that at the moment we have sold a lot."
"With a higher rate you can burn off the backlog more
quickly and supply the market more quickly. It is something I
know is being studied quite carefully," he said.
Boeing has also expressed concerns that its undelivered
order backlog of 737s needs to be whittled down more quickly.
PLANNING CYCLES
So far, Chinese airlines have been relatively cautious in
joining a buying spree, led by other Asian airlines, worth
hundreds of billions of dollars for the new models.
Analysts say helping China's airlines jump on the industry
bandwagon poses particular difficulties because of its adherence
to a system of 5-year plans, a timespan that is increasingly
seen as mismatched with the aerospace industry's long cycles.
China's 12th five-year plan runs until 2015.
Leasing companies, which tend to bag early delivery slots
for new models, may be needed to step into the breach to provide
aircraft for rental to meet China's short-term needs.
The dilemma was highlighted when, since it was launched in
December 2010, orders for the A320neo family topped the 1,500
mark, with a 40-plane purchase from Mexico on Tuesday.
Boeing has sold more than 900 competing 737 MAX aircraft.
Only a fraction of those sales have gone to China, which
faces the prospect of relying on an older generation of jets as
it overtakes the United States to become the world's busiest
domestic aviation market in the next two decades.
Besides its main European assembly plants in France and
Germany, EADS subsidiary Airbus has assembled
A320-family aircraft in Tianjin, northern China, since 2009.
Airbus delivered its 100th plane from the Chinese assembly
line last month. A contract for a total of 284 aircraft runs
until the end of the first quarter of 2016.
Production there is due to peak at four aircraft a month
from the end of this year or early next year, Barron said.
Asked whether the Tianjin line would continue at the same
pace under a new production agreement, Barron said this had yet
to be decided and negotiators aimed for agreement by mid-2013.
Airbus and China signed a broad framework deal in September.