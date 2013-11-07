BEIJING Nov 7 China's aviation regulator has
relaxed air fare restrictions for the first time in nearly a
decade by allowing airlines to set prices as low as they want on
31 domestic routes.
The air fare reform is the first since 2004 when carriers
such as Air China Ltd , China Southern
Airlines Co Ltd and China Eastern Airlines
Corp Ltd were allowed to set prices on
most routes within a specified band.
The change, effective Oct. 9, applies to 31 routes including
Beijing-to-Nanjing and Shanghai-to-Tianjin, the Civil Aviation
Administration of China said on its website.
This is intended "to give customers more choice," a CAAC
spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.
Air China's Hong Kong-traded shares closed down 2.8 percent,
compared with the benchmark Hang Seng Index which ended
down 0.7 percent. China Southern and China Eastern were down 0.7
percent and 1.5 percent respectively.
Since 2004, airlines have been permitted to charge up to 25
percent more or 45 percent less than prices set by the
regulator.
Removing the price floor is unlikely to have a major impact
on the profitability of domestic carriers, which have been
struggling as the economy slows, said Haitong Securities analyst
Yu Nan.
Air China's January-September profit fell 3.7 percent on
year to 4.06 billion yuan ($666.37 million). That of China
Southern fell 7.7 percent to 2.46 billion yuan, and that of
China Eastern fell 0.2 percent to 3.6 billion yuan.
"Few airlines have strictly abided by the price floor in the
first place," said Jefferies Hong Kong analyst Boyong Liu. "It's
more a gesture from the aviation regulator, and is in line with
the call by China's new leadership for further liberalization."
Airlines frequently lower prices by as much as 80 percent,
and CAAC often threatens fines that it never imposes, industry
insiders and observers say.
The reform could help carriers better compete with
high-speed railways which offer cheaper tickets, though many
airlines have already lowered prices on the 31 routes, Yu and
Liu said.
The CAAC spokeswoman said removing the price floor does not
mean there will be further liberalization in an industry where
airlines need government approval for everything from aircraft
orders to airport slots to routes.
($1 = 6.0927 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)