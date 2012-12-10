SHANGHAI Dec 11 Airline crews and ground staff
are assaulted, passengers storm a runway, and a person yanks
open an emergency exit door on a plane.
In China, angry passengers are resorting to extreme measures
to protest delays as the country's restricted air corridors are
becoming clogged with millions of new fliers each year -- a fact
attributed to the fast rise of the middle class and cheap
flights.
There have been dozens of incidents involving irate
travellers on both domestic and international flights this year,
as airlines struggle to stick to their schedules.
"When flights get delayed, passengers make a lot of trouble.
Sometimes they even beat our staff," Wang Zhenghua, founder and
chairman of Shanghai-based budget carrier Spring Airlines, told
Reuters in an interview earlier this year.
"Airlines are actually the weaker party. With the government
calling for a 'harmonious society', the only thing we can do is
to give them compensation to calm them down."
With manufacturers predicting a new plane will take to
China's skies every other day for the next two decades, industry
officials say congestion is only going to get worse. And that
means more delays.
Some 30 years ago, flying was a travel option only available
to top government and company officials who needed to submit a
special document from their employer to buy a plane ticket.
While most Chinese people still use trains for long-distance
travel because of the lower cost, rising income and cheaper
flights as a result of increased competition means more are now
using planes.
Over 270 million passengers flew on domestic routes in China
last year, up nearly 10 percent from 2010 and over 70 percent
from 2003, according to government data. The International Air
Transport Association projects 379 million will be flying
domestically by 2014.
Airlines have been adding planes to keep pace with the
increased demand. Boeing predicts China will need to add 5,260
new airliners worth $670 billion over the next 20 years.
OVER THE TOP
Airlines are increasing the number of flights but with
China's air force controlling much of the airspace, flight
delays are likely to become increasingly common.
The results can be over the top.
Earlier this year around 20 angry passengers dashed toward
the runway at Shanghai's main international airport, coming
within 200 metres of an oncoming plane from the United Arab
Emirates. Their action was sparked by a 16-hour flight delay.
It was not clear why they charged on to to the tarmac,
unless they were seeking to create a scene in order to boost
their chances of getting compensation.
In August, two passengers furious after being refused
compensation for a delay yanked open an emergency exit door on
their plane -- resulting in a further delay.
An Australian pilot and crew were surrounded and threatened
by an angry mob in October after a Jetstar flight, which
originated in Melbourne, was diverted from Beijing to Shanghai
because of bad weather, Australian media reported.
That incident echoed another involving a United Airlines
flight that was delayed for three days in Shanghai. Media
reported frustrated passengers started shouting and rushed at
the pilots.
Last week, angry passengers came to blows with ground staff
after their flight was delayed from Guiyang in southwestern
China, according to a witness.
"The staff's attitude was bad, so I can understand their
anger but I strongly disagree with police not arresting the
passengers," said the 28-year-old office worker, who only gave
her last name as Tong.
There have been other equally bizarre, yet peaceful acts. A
group of passengers sang songs over the public announcement
system after airline staff deserted the terminal in Shanghai
when all flights were grounded due to a thunderstorm this year.
The cause of these protests partly lies with the Chinese
carriers themselves. It is not uncommon for passengers to have
to wait for hours inside a plane or at the boarding gate without
any information about how long the delay might last.
"In the past, only 'first class' people had the privilege to
travel by plane so the average Chinese has very high
expectations for services," said Li Yuliang, an independent
civil aviation commentator who is also the chief trainer for
China Eastern Airline's Shandong office.
"But when they actually fly, they find the services are not
as good, especially when there is a delay, and these
disappointed passengers make a lot of trouble."
In the case of the runway protest in Shanghai in April, all
passengers, including those who ran out to the tarmac, were
given 1,000 yuan ($160) each in compensation from the carrier,
Shenzhen Airlines. None of the protesters were reprimanded.
According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China,
about a quarter of the 2.4 million domestic flights were delayed
in 2011. The ratio is roughly comparable with delays seen in
Britain but this data does not reflect delays that occur after
all the passengers have boarded the plane.
TIGHT AIR SPACE
China's skies are hardly crowded, but its restricted routes
are. Experts and pilots say airspace allocated for commercial
use is only around 20 percent.
"The airspace is too small. It's like an eight-lane highway
with just two lanes open," said Jeff Zhang, a pilot at one of
the top three Chinese carries.
In addition, the lack of up-to-date equipment at airports,
such as those used to navigate pilots in bad weather, relatively
stricter safety standards and the scarcity of trained air
controllers are also adding to flight delays, they say.
With the military unlikely to make more space available for
commercial use, it is up to the airlines and aviation
authorities to make the best use of the resources they have, for
example, by using bigger planes or upgrading equipment.
"As a pilot, I want to fly as soon as possible too because I
don't get paid when I'm on the ground. The airlines don't like
delays either since they want to use their aircraft as many
times as possible," said Zhang.
"No one likes delays. But this is all because of the narrow
air space."
($1 = 6.2253 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)