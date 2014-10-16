BRIEF-Ring energy Q4 earnings per share $0.00 excluding items
* Ring energy announces financial and operational results for fourth quarter and year end 2016
(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to clarify that Alipay is an affiliate of Alibaba)
BEIJING Oct 16 Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Thursday it has changed the name of its Alipay financial services affiliate to Ant Financial Services Group as it steps up its push into the financial services industry.
Alibaba, the world's largest e-commerce company, already processes roughly half of China's e-commerce transactions through the unit. The company has been aggressively offering new financial services around Alipay, including a money market fund for consumers, a mobile payment app and even a new private bank that was recently approved by the Chinese government. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Heritage insurance holdings, inc. Reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016; enters 2017 in strong capital position
NEW YORK, March 15 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Wednesday he expected a short-term rally in U.S. Treasuries and that investors should "use the strength" in U.S. stocks to take profits and diversify in overseas markets.