SHANGHAI, April 18 China's e-commerce giant,
Alibaba Group, has been fined 800,000 yuan ($129,000)
by the price bureau in eastern Zhejiang province for violations
by third-party sellers during promotions on its e-commerce
platforms.
Since Alibaba turned "Singles' Day", a November 11 Chinese
response to Valentine's Day, into an online shopping festival in
2009, the event has grown to similar proportions as Cyber Monday
and Black Friday in the United States.
Sales of more than $9 billion were achieved at last year's
event, and the company has copyrighted the phrase "Double 11", a
reference to the date (11/11), which in turn, refers to the
status of single people.
"The company has been fined 500,000 yuan ($81,000) for
matters related to Singles' Day pricing by third-party sellers
on our Tmall marketplace in 2013 and 2014 and 300,000
yuan($48,000) for pricing in other promotions in 2013 and 2015,"
Alibaba Group said in a statement on Friday.
While pricing is handled by third parties, not directly by
Alibaba, the group said, it would nevertheless reinforce pricing
rules and regulations with sellers to protect consumers.
The 27,000 vendors featured on Alibaba's Singles' Day
shopping sites hope to boost sales and gain customers, but some
have complained that discounts and cut-throat corporate rivalry
undercut the benefits.
Alibaba has had occasional difficulties regulating its
sprawling e-commerce empire, which now includes online markets
such as Taobao; Tmall, a platform for larger retailers linked to
Taobao; group-buying site Juhuasuan and the original flagship
platform Alibaba.com, which links exporters with foreign buyers.
In 2011, Alibaba.com was hit by a scandal when sales staff
colluded with professional criminals to defraud foreign
customers, leading to multiple arrests and the resignation of
then Chief Executive David Wei.
Alibaba was also publicly chastised by regulators for
failing to control the sale of counterfeit products on its
platforms, an accusation echoed by trade groups and regulators
in the U.S., where the company is listed.
In February Alibaba said the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission had sought more information about a reported talk
between its executives and China's State Administration for
Industry and Commerce regarding sales of counterfeit goods,
which the company did not mention in its IPO prospectus prior to
listing.
Alibaba shares have lost more than a fifth this year, with
analysts citing concern about counterfeits along with lacklustre
third-quarter earnings and waning investor excitement after last
September's record-setting $25-billion IPO.
($1=6.1976 Chinese yuan)
