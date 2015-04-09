BEIJING, April 9 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's
finance arm will launch its private internet bank, to
be called MYbank in June, Yuan Leiming, Ant Financial's general
manager of its finance division, told Reuters in an interview in
Beijing on Thursday.
Ant Financial will hold a 30 percent stake. Other
shareholders will be: Shanghai Fosun Industrial Technology
Development Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of Fosun International Ltd,
with a 25 percent stake; a subsidiary of Wanxiang Group will
hold 18 percent; and Ningbo Jinrun Asset Management will own 16
percent.
Alibaba and affiliate Ant have big ambitions for financial
services in China, which have traditionally been geared towards
larger and state-owned businesses and neglected individuals and
smaller enterprises.
