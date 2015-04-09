(Adds details of bank, context)
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, April 9 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's
affiliate Ant Financial will launch its planned online
bank called MYbank in June, a group executive said on Thursday,
as China's internet companies increasingly encroach upon the
turf of traditional banks.
The June launch was disclosed by Yuan Leiming, Ant's general
manager of its finance division, in an interview with Reuters.
It comes after Alibaba's arch-rival Tencent Holdings Ltd's
own internet bank, WeBank, began trial operations in
January this year.
Ant's and Tencent's online banks are among several recently
approved private banks, as Beijing looks to shake up its stodgy
and largely state-owned finance industry.
Ant Financial will hold a 30 percent stake in MYbank, while
subsidiaries of Fosun International Ltd and Wanxiang
Group will hold 25 percent and 18 percent stakes, respectively.
Ningbo Jinrun Asset Management will own 16 percent and other
shareholders the remainder. The bank won regulatory approval
last year.
For the Alibaba family, MYbank's launch is a step towards
building a full-fledged internet finance platform, which Ant
says will open up services like banking, loans and credit,
insurance, payment systems and investment to new tiers of
Chinese society.
Alibaba and Ant have big ambitions for financial services in
China, which have traditionally been geared towards larger and
state-owned businesses and neglected individuals and smaller
enterprises.
On Thursday, Ant Financial also officially rolled out an
index that tracks e-commerce activities to gauge firms'
performance, the first of its kind in China, marrying the
country's dominant internet shopping giant's data troves with
its financial services aspirations.
