HSBC drags Britain's FTSE lower
LONDON, Feb 21 British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
HONG KONG May 31 China's top five alumina producers, including Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) , will cut production by 10 percent from June because of changes in the supply of bauxite imports, state-backed research firm Antaike said on Thursday.
A Chalco source said the firm would detail the production cut later in the day.
Chalco has alumina capacity of 14 million tonnes a year, making it the country's top producer of the material used for the production of primary aluminium.
Bauxite is the ore from which alumina is produced. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
