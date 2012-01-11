* Chalco, smelters agree 2012 alumina at 16-17 pct of metal
price
* Smelters not keen for term imports due to a price rise
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Jan 11 Chinese aluminium
smelters will reduce term imports of alumina even further in
2012 from last year's lower volumes due to cheaper supplies of
the raw material at home, industry sources said on Wednesday.
Top domestic alumina producer, Aluminum Corp of China
Limited (Chalco) , has agreed to supply
smelters with 1 year-shipments priced at between 16 and 17
percent of the average value of Shanghai aluminium contract
prices <0#SAF:>, the sources said.
Other alumina refineries have followed suit, agreeing to
sell the raw material to smelters at even lower prices. Some
refiners even allowed buyers to defer payments by up to three
months, the sources added.
In 2011, Chalco priced its alumina to domestic consumers at
around 17.5 percent of Shanghai contract prices, and total
imports for that year were 56 percent lower.
"Smelters wanted term imports for 2012 in late last year but
now they are not keen to do it after Chalco and other refineries
offered attractive terms," a smelter source in the southwestern
Guizhou province said.
"Competition among local producers was more intense than the
previous year. Our assessment is that it's due to the supply
issue."
Traders said Chalco's term alumina for 3 year-shipments
starting in 2012 was priced at between 16.8 percent and 17.5
percent of Shanghai contract prices.
Many overseas suppliers offered 2012 Australian alumina at
above 16 percent of London Metal Exchange aluminium prices
, on a free-on-board basis, compared to the
14.8-15.5 percent smelters paid in 2011.
That would mean Australian alumina was priced at around $340
per tonne, based on Wednesday's cash LME aluminium prices
, which is higher than spot alumina's prices of around
$305-$310 a tonne, FOB, traders said.
"We have not heard that any smelters had signed new term
contracts for 2012 and term imports should be down," a trader
for an international trading house said.
A trader at a large smelter in central province of Henan,
the biggest aluminium producing province in China, said prices
below 15 percent for 2012, FOB, and 13.5-14.5 percent for
contracts for 5 years supply would make overseas alumina
attractive.
China is the world's top aluminium producer, and
state-backed research firm Antaike has forecast a domestic
alumina deficit of 660,000 tonnes in 2012 compared to a deficit
of about 330,000 tonnes in 2011.
Alumina output is expected to rise by at least 11.5 percent
on the year to 43.5 million tonnes in 2012, out of China's
annual production capacity of 55 million tonnes expected for
this year.
China's imports of alumina dived 56.4 percent on the year in
2011, with the December inflows falling 13 percent from the
previous month and dropping 51.2 percent from a year earlier, as
domestic refineries expanded production capacity.
($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)