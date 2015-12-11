* China's aluminium smelters to shut more capacity
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Dec 11 China's aluminium
smelters on Friday pledged to shut more production this month
and not to add any new capacity in 2016, as the industry pushes
to shore up plunging prices for the metal.
But market participants and analysts were sceptical about
the steps, saying they would do little to dent global
overcapacity that has ballooned as the world's No.2 economy
slows after decades of breakneck growth.
In a statement following a meeting of 14 major producers in
Yunnan province on Thursday, China's Nonferrous Metals Industry
Association (CNIA) said smelters would shutter another 500,000
tonnes of annual capacity before year-end, bringing the total
shut in 2015 to just under 5 million tonnes.
That annual total would equate to about 12 percent of
China's 42 million tonnes of capacity, but its impact is likely
to be diluted as analysts estimate the country has also added at
least 2 million tonnes of new capacity this year. They also said
that many of the cuts would have come from shuttering old,
inefficient production that would have been closed anyway.
CNIA added that the sector would not start up any new
capacity for at least one year or reopen any idled capacity.
"They can (talk about) stopping all the new smelter capacity
they like. Nobody is even remotely thinking about building
capacity with prices where they are," said analyst Paul Adkins
at China-based consultancy AZ China.
Prices for the metal, used in everything from construction
to cars, have been languishing at record lows in China
and more than six-year lows on the London Metal Exchange
.
But traders and analysts said CNIA's steps would not do much
to erode a global glut of about 14 million tonnes, which has
punished prices, on track for their worst year since 2008.
"On the face of it, it looks substantial. However, I'm sure
the market will be a little bit dubious until it sees some real
evidence," said strategist Daniel Hynes at ANZ in Sydney.
The steps follow moves over the past month by China's
copper, zinc and nickel industries to try and boost prices in
the world's top metals producer.
China's state stockpiler was considering buying more than 1
million tonnes of aluminium from local smelters, Reuters
reported last month.
