* Smelters shut more capacity after big cuts last year
* Already shut 580,000 tonnes since November - analyst
* Further cuts needed to support prices - smelter exec
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Jan 14 Chinese aluminium smelters are
likely to close more than 500,000 tonnes of capacity in coming
months as domestic prices fall below the cost of production amid
slowing demand and plentiful supply, industry sources said.
However, further cuts of 1.5 million to 2.0 million tonnes
would be needed this year to counter planned new capacity in the
world's top consumer and producer of aluminium and boost prices
that hit a record low on Wednesday, they said.
China's aluminium smelters shut about 2 million tonnes of
capacity in the first half of 2014, pushing up prices to the
year's high in September, but nearly half was brought back on,
supported by local government subsidies and lower raw material
prices.
Another round of cuts began in November, and about 580,000
tonnes had been cut since then up to last week, with another
500,000 tonnes likely to be cut by mid-year, said Xu Hongping,
analyst at China Merchants Futures.
However, last year's restarts and new capacity, estimated at
more than 4 million tonnes in 2014, have boosted China's output
to record highs since June.
The aluminium contract in Shanghai traded at a
record low 12,445 yuan a tonne on Wednesday, which a smelter
executive said was below the cost of production and logistics
for most of China's estimated 30 million tonnes of operating
capacity.
"This time the cut should expand to 2 to 2.5 million
tonnes," said the executive at a medium-scaled smelter, who
declined to be named because he was not authorised to talk to
media.
He expected smelters to start closing more capacity in the
second quarter, since some local governments did not want the
smelters to close before the Lunar New Year in mid-February.
Domestic prices could rise sharply only if total cuts in
2015 expanded to more than 2 million tonnes, said an official
for a state-owned smelter.
China is expected to add about 4.5 million tonnes of
capacity aluminium capacity this year, according to information
provider SMM, although the impact will be spread over the year.
Traders say prices are also being hurt by slow domestic
demand as China's economic growth cools, while tight credit
conditions are affecting producers of semi-finished aluminium
products in Guangdong province.
One Guangdong producer planned to resell more than 100,000
tonnes of primary aluminium stocks for cash, the smelter
executive said.
Banks have cut credit to metals firms after an alleged
metal financing scam came to light in mid-2014..
(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Richard Pullin)