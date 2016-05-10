(Adds comments from Rusal, details)
SHANGHAI May 10 Russian aluminium giant Rusal
warned against Chinese smelters restarting plants to
keep from undermining prices that have retreated from 2016 highs
as Chinese producers consider launching a fund to deal with the
layoffs from closures.
Global aluminium prices that rebounded to nine-month
highs last month have enticed some Chinese smelters that closed
in the past year amid overcapacity in the sector to resume
production. But, while analysts say the restarts have been slow,
producers fear they could weigh on prices again. China is the
world's top consumer and maker of aluminium.
Chinese producers should continue to keep their discipline
towards production to "ensure gradual improvement in prices and
profitability," Rusal's Deputy Chief Executive Oleg Mukhamedshin
told an industry conference on Tuesday.
There had been instances in the past when Chinese smelters
restarted output as prices bounced to make immediate profits,
but it's turned out that is not helpful to prices, said
Mukhamedshin.
Aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was trading
at $1,566.50 a tonne on Tuesday, down from this year's peak of
$1,686 reached on April 29.
China's aluminium producers pledged to shut 4.6 million
tonnes per year of capacity, or about 10 percent of smelting,
amid plunging prices for the metal. Aluminium prices on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange fell for six straight years
before staging a pick-up this year.
Chinese producers are looking at establishing a fund to help
companies that have shut and to cope with the big swings in
futures prices, said Wen Xianjun, Vice Chairman of China
Nonferrous Metals Industry Association, at the conference.
"The recent volatility in futures is not favourable for
industry players. And we are considering to set up a fund to
battle big futures market swings and for smelters that have
closed and have to deal with layoffs," said Wen.
The Association will lead the coordination among the
smelters who they hope will provide the capital for the fund,
said Wen.
Wen also said while restarts and investment in new
capacities will be limited, he sees demand growth outpacing
supply going forward.
Aluminium consumption in China is set to grow by 7 to 10
percent a year over the next five years and hit 44 million
tonnes by 2020, Aluminium Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) President
Ao Hong said.
In February, six large Chinese aluminium producers said they
were considering forming a joint venture company to handle
primary aluminium stockpiling to support prices.
The stockpiling plan was put on ice in April, an industry
body official said, after prices pushed higher.
($1 = 6.5221 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing
by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)