ZHUHAI, China Nov 30 China's annual
capacity of primary aluminium may rise by 60 percent in coming
four years as smelters build new facilities in resource-rich
western and northern provinces, a director at the state-backed
China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association said on Wednesday.
Hu Changping said capacity would jump above 40 million
tonnes by 2015 from 25 million tonnes projected by the end of
2011.
China, the world's top producer and consumer of aluminium,
may see annual demand grow by an average 8.7 percent between
2011 and 2015, down from 17.3 percent in the past five years, Hu
told an industry conference in Zhuhai city, Guangdong province.
