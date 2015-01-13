By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE Jan 13 Overcapacity in China's
beleaguered aluminium market will persist in coming months,
weighing on local prices and boosting the appeal of shipping
aluminium products overseas, traders and analysts said.
Increased product exports will help plug a supply deficit in
the West, but will also fuel competition with Western producers.
Exports from the world's No.1 aluminium miner are already
dragging on premiums - the cost of obtaining physical metal - in
Asia.
"We certainly expect low (Chinese) prices to continue," said
Paul Adkins, managing director of Beijing-based consultancy
AZ-China.
"What drives the Chinese aluminium industry is not market
economics but debt. And for as long as you need to service debt,
you'll keep the plant running."
Overcapacity has ballooned as local governments subsidise
power costs for aluminium producers that are significant
contributors to GDP.
AZ China estimates that more than half China's capacity is
currently operating at a loss, even after the subsidies. It sees
a domestic surplus of around 1-1.3 million tonnes this year.
ShFE aluminium prices have hit a string of record
lows already in January, falling to 12,685 yuan ($2,045) a tonne
on Tuesday, the lowest since 2005, and down more than 16 percent
from mid-September.
Meanwhile, China's exports of aluminium products grew about
19 percent last year, a trend analysts expect to continue in
2015, given low local prices compared to international markets.
China's exports of unwrought aluminium and aluminium
products, jumped 38 percent in December to 540,000 tonnes from
390,000 tonnes in November, data showed.
REMELTED
Primary aluminium attracts a 15 percent export tax in China,
effectively shutting down exports, although semi-manufactured
products such as rolled products receive a 13 percent rebate,
helping make value-added exports profitable.
Aluminium shaped as continuous cast coils can be remelted at
destination, effectively becoming a substitute for primary
material, noted Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"We estimate that China's token semi exports (i.e. semis
that are being remelted) could reduce this year's 1-million
tonne market deficit in World ex-China by up to 450,000 tonnes,"
the bank said.
A trader in Singapore said that some Indonesian buyers were
importing Chinese coils and plates. He added that Asian markets
were well supplied and regional premiums were likely to fall.
Low prices will encourage some Chinese capacity to close,
however. China consultancy Antaike estimates close to 400,000
tonnes of aluminium production has been curbed since the end of
last year.
Alcoa Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld this week
played down concerns about Chinese supply flooding the market,
saying it was unlikely that China, the world's top consumer,
would remove the export tax for primary aluminium.
But he added that the global metals company was monitoring
China's increased activity in the trade of semi-finished
products "very, very closely".
($1 = 6.2015 Chinese yuan renminbi)
