July 31, 2017 / 7:46 AM / in 21 hours

Chinese authorities ask Anbang to sell overseas assets - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 31 (Reuters) - China has asked Anbang Insurance Group, whose chairman was detained last month, to sell its overseas assets, Bloomberg reported on Monday citing unnamed sources.

Bloomberg did not provide details.

Anbang spokespeople in Hong Kong did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Best known overseas for its 2015 purchase of New York's landmark Waldorf Astoria hotel, Beijing-based Anbang has pursued a string of high-profile foreign acquisitions outside China.

After a spate of successful deal-making worth over $30 billion, Anbang has run into roadblocks more recently, failing to close on a handful of investments, and facing criticism over its opaque shareholding structure. (Reporting by Julie Zhu; writing by Clara Ferreira-Marques; editing by Neil Fullick)

